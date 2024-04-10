Eid Prayer Performed In Taza Pir Mosque

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Eid prayer was performed on the occasion of Ramadan in Taza PirMosque in Baku, Azernews reports.

The prayer was led by Allahshukur Pashazadeh, Chairman of theCaucasian Muslims Office.

It should be noted that this year the month of Ramadan inAzerbaijan began on March 11. According to the relevant decision ofthe Cabinet of Ministers, April 10 and 11, Ramadan holiday iscelebrated in Azerbaijan.

Photo: ZaurMustafayev