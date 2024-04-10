Today In Kuwait's History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) --
1945 -- Major Maurice Tandy was named Britain's political agent in Kuwait. He served in this post until August 15, 1947.
1967 -- The Chemical Petroleum Company exported the first shipment of ammonia to Saudi Arabia.
1972 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law approving an agreement for investing Arab funds and transferring them among Arab countries; inked in Damascus on August 29, 1970, in line with a resolution by the Council of Arab Economic Unity, taken during its 15th regular session.
2017 -- The new building of the Central Bank of Kuwait was inaugurated under the sponsorship of the Amir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. It was built on a 25,872 sq m plot of land. Its height reached 235 m with 44 floors.
2018 -- Kuwait Shooting Club won the Arab tournament with cartridges weapons held in Morocco, bagging 12 medals. The championship involved 116 shooters from ten Arab countries.
2021 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company declared operating the hydrogen cracking unit number 214 at Mina Abdullah. It was a new unit affiliated with the environmentally friendly fuel project. (end)
