Kuwaiti Oil Price Up To USD 91.25 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 62 cents to 91.25 per barrel on Tuesday compared to USD 90.63 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

The prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate at the global markets went down by 96 cents and USD 1.20 respectively, reaching USD 89.42 pb and USD 85.23 pb each. (end)

