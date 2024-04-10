Bitepro Launch Advanced STRONGTEX Anti-Ligature Clothing Brand

MENAFN - Pressat)– Protective clothing company BitePRO has today launched STRONGTEX , a new specialised range of advanced anti-ligature clothing .

Protecting healthcare professionals, other public facing professionals, and vulnerable individuals is something BitePRO has become widely respected for in recent years.

Robert Kaiser, the company's Founder and CEO stated:“We had two key objectives that led to the creation of STRONGTEX. Primarily, we wanted to reduce the risk of individuals taking their own lives within healthcare and custodial settings. Secondly, we wanted to achieve that by creating a range of dependable and comfortable anti-ligature clothing. We know that comfort is extremely important, as it will help support individuals wearing such garment in retaining their identity, dignity and promote their recovery. It will also help to increase their sense of self-worth, especially when the garment is being worn over a longer period.”

He continued saying:“We believe that the more comfortable such a garment is, the less severe the behavioural disturbance the person may demonstrate, and that this likely will to reduce the risk that person may represent to themselves and others.”

The exceptionally strong fabric all STRONGTEX garments are made from, effectively hinders the wearer's ability to create a long enough piece of ligature to attach to an anchor point, or from swallowing a ligature. This is to help prevent self-harm, or suicides of individuals involuntarily placed in seclusion in either healthcare or custodial settings.

STRONGTEX is washable at 71C (160F), fire-retardant, durable, sturdy, anti-tear, and has been rigorously tested against international standards such as ISO 13937, which asses the tear properties of fabrics.

The company is planning to add options to further personalise their garments in the future. The options may include the introduction of new fabric colours or amendments to the garment design. Anti-ligature bedding is also expected to be added to the range in autumn/winter 2024.

