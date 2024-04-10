Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market To Reach USD 3.1 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Europe industrial air filtration market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at 6.2% to reach USD 3.1 Billion in 2032.

Industrial air filters are devices used to clean and improve the air quality in the manufacturing facility and to maintain the air quality before it is released into the atmosphere. These air filters help filter out oil, debris, dirt, and other contaminants from the air before releasing it.

Industrial air filtration systems are being adopted across several application areas owing to stringent government regulations and the need to achieve energy efficiency. Air filtration systems remove a variety of contaminants from an airborne environment. Further, the type of filtration system to be used depends on the suitability of the application. In many industries, filtration is increasingly critical as it helps reduce operating costs, product quality, or protect the environment. Industrial air filtration systems protect products, employees, and machines from dust, more effectively and efficiently, making it an attractive market.

Segmentation Overview:

The Europe industrial air filtration market has been segmented into product, end-use, and region.

Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Report Highlights:

The global Europe industrial air filtration market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2032.

It has been reported that the air quality has been degrading in the European region due to industrial and traffic reasons. According to the European Economic Area, 96% of the total urban European population is exposed to high levels of particulate matter that are above the limits set by the World Health Organization. This rising pollution is not just harming the health of living beings but is also causing harm to the environment and infrastructure of the countries in this region, which has resulted in growing awareness at local and national levels to initiate steps to control the pollution levels. The authorities in this region have enacted various directives and action plans to limit the emission levels, which is expected to drive the European industrial air filtration market.

Based on product, HEPA filters hold a significant share. These air filters are increasingly being adopted by various industries like oil & gas, chemical & petrochemicals, food & beverage, and other industries that emit high pollutants as they help remove fine particles, odors, and toxic VOCs released into the air during the production process.

Based on end-use, the power sector holds a substantial share. According to the International Energy Agency, the energy & power sector accounts for almost 75% of the pollution levels in the region. To reduce these emissions and to meet their aim of net-zero emissions, the country is highly regulating these organizations to limit the number of pollutants and ensure that harmful contaminants are not directly released into the atmosphere, thus increasing the demand for air filters.

Germany holds a major share of the industrial air filtration market in this region. Germany is one of the most advanced and leading countries in industrialization in the European region and thus also has higher pollution levels due to industries, emissions from power stations, and traffic in the country. To combat the rising level of pollutants, the country has introduced the Climate and Clean Air Coalition to monitor the air quality domestically and internationally. The country aims to reduce the short-lived climate pollutants that can help control global warming and air pollution levels.

Some prominent players in the Europe industrial air filtration market report include Camfil Group, Lydall Gutsche GmbH & Co. KG, SOGEFI Group, AFE Airfilter Europe, Absolent Air Care Gr, Mann + Hummel Air Filtration, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Ahlstrom, and others.

Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market Segmentation:

By Product: Dust Collectors, Mist Collectors, HEPA Filters, Cartridge Collectors & Filters, Baghouse Filters, and Others.

By End-use: Cement, Food & Beverage, Metal, Power, Pharmaceutical, Chemical & Petrochemical, Paper & Wood Processing, and Others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.





