PM Modi Congratulates New Ireland PM Simon Harris, Says Looking Forward To Work Together

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Simon Harris on becoming the youngest Prime Minister of Ireland and said that he looks forward to work together to further strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

The Prime Minister said that he highly value the historical ties between the two countries.

In a post on X, PM Modi posted, "Congratulations@SimonHarrisTD on becoming youngest ever Prime Minister of Ireland. Highly value our historical ties that are based on shared belief in democratic values. Looking forward to work together to further strengthen India- Ireland bilateral partnership.

Harris was formally appointed as Ireland's prime minister on Tuesday.

Harris replaced Leo Varadkar who last month announced his resignation, citing "personal and political" reasons.