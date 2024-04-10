EAEU Industrial Production Rises By 6.6% In January-February

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Industrial production in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)increased by 6.6% in January-February 2024 compared to the sameperiod last year, according to a press release of the EurasianEconomic Commission (EEC), Azernew reports.

"In January-February 2024, the volume of industrial productionof the Eurasian Economic Union amounted to 106.6% of the level ofJanuary-February 2023," the statement said.

Industrial production growth was noted in all member states: inArmenia - by 28.9%, Kyrgyzstan - by 7.8%, Belarus - by 7.1%, Russia- by 6.6%, and Kazakhstan - by 4.6%.

The EEC noted that the volume of production in the miningindustry and quarrying in the EAEU increased by 1.5%, manufacturingindustry - by 10.4%, electricity supply, gas, steam and airconditioning - by 5.7%, water supply, sewage system, collection anddistribution of waste - by 4.6%.