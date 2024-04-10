SBU Fighters Destroy Six Enemy Air Defense Systems In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have destroyed a batch of Russian air defense systems on the battlefield in just one week.
The SBU's press center announced this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.
"They added to their account two Buk air defense systems of various modifications and one Buk target detection station, two TOR-M2 air defense systems, a Strela-10 air defense system, and a Tunguska air defense system," the post said.
Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine have already reached 449,250 troops since February 24, 2022.
Photo credit: SBU / Facebook
MENAFN10042024000193011044ID1108078305
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.