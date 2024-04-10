SBU Fighters Destroy Six Enemy Air Defense Systems In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have destroyed a batch of Russian air defense systems on the battlefield in just one week.

The SBU's press center announced this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

"They added to their account two Buk air defense systems of various modifications and one Buk target detection station, two TOR-M2 air defense systems, a Strela-10 air defense system, and a Tunguska air defense system," the post said.

Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine have already reached 449,250 troops since February 24, 2022.

Photo credit: SBU / Facebook