War Update: 83 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has launched 11 missile strikes, 108 air strikes and 149 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on Wednesday, April 10, Ukrinform reports.

Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine overnight, using 17 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian air defenders shot down 14 of these attack drones.

In the past day, enemy air strikes hit Kharkiv, Potykhonove, Chaikivka, Hlyboke, Ivanivka and Borova in the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske and Tverdokhlibove in the Luhansk region; Yampolivka, Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Kalynove, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Netailove, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Yelyzavetivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Beryslav in the Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Kyslivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region and Andriivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks outside Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 29 attacks near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks near Novokalynove, Berdychi and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukraine's defense forces continued to hold off the enemy near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 28 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy did not abandon his intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro. In the past day, the enemy launched an unsuccessful attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment, wearing down the enemy along the entire front line.

In the past day, Ukrainian aircraft struck 15 enemy manpower and equipment clusters and two anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian missile forces hit a manpower and equipment cluster area and three air defense assets of the occupiers.