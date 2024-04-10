'Our Collective Dreams Have Taken Flight,' BJP Launches LS Election Campaign Song

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday launched the party's new campaign song for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party posted a video on its social media handles and said the song mirrors the feelings of the entire nation.

"From every corner of the nation, people from diverse backgrounds, speaking in every language are saying one thing in unison - our collective dreams have taken flight!..."

The song has been sung in 12 different languages and showcases the people coming together on their diversity while portraying the essential unity of the nation.

At the end of the song, thousands of people come together to form a giant collage representing the unifying force of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.