UDP, Rhenus Logistics Consider Expanding Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company PrJSC (UDP) and Rhenus Logistics are considering prospects for expanding cooperation in the delivery of cargo to the warehouses of European customers.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company PrJSC CEO Dmytro Moskalenko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have visited the Austrian town of Krems and discussed with the representatives of Rhenus Logistics the prospects of creating joint logistics chains. [...] Rhenus Group already has a Ukrainian subdivision operating a logistics center. But, we have offered our colleagues to expand cooperation,” Moskalenko wrote.

In his words, Ukrainian companies have a potential interest in shipping towards Western and Central Europe from the Danube region. Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company provides cargo handling services in Ukraine and the delivery of cargo to the ports of the Upper Danube, but the company is looking for a partner to complete the second part of the chain and carry shipments from the port to the destination warehouse.

According to Moskalenko, Rhenus Group has been watching the fleet modernization project of Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company with interest. Additionally, UDP can offer European partners a production site in Ukraine with perfect conditions for the placement of a technological cluster or a logistics hub.

The parties agreed to continue consultations regarding further cooperation after all proposals and opportunities are studied.

A reminder that Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company PrJSC completed the construction of its third SLG barge and expressed readiness to build up to 10 vessels annually.

Photo: Dmytro Moskalenko, Facebook