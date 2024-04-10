U.S. Approves Sale Of Equipment For Hawk Missile Systems To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of State has greenlighted an emergency $138 million in foreign military sales for Ukraine to provide critical repairs and spare parts for Kyiv's Hawk missile systems.

That's according to AP , Ukrinform reports.

"The U.S. announced the move Tuesday saying that Ukraine has an urgent need for the maintenance support to keep the missile system running," the news agency said.

"Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and the aerial capabilities of Russian forces," the State Department said in a memo outlining the sale.

"Maintaining and sustaining the Hawk Weapon System will enhance Ukraine's ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure," it added.

The announcement follows a similar, small-sized round of $300 million in munitions support the Pentagon announced last month after it was able to convert contract savings to be able to offset the cost of providing the aid. Both the State and Defense Departments have been looking for ways to continue to get Ukraine support while a $60 billion Ukraine aid package remains stalled in Congress.