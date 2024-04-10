Copper’S Promising Decade Ahead: Peru’S Largest Bank Forecasts A Boom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copper has recently made headlines due to its significant price jump, a development that benefits the economies of Chile and Peru immensely.









In the last month, the price of this essential metal surged over 8% globally, fostering optimism for its future.









Credicorp Capital, associated with Peru's largest bank, Banco Credicorp, predicts a booming future for copper.



Their analysis forecasts an impressive doubling in copper demand by 2035.



However, they also caution that the supply may not keep pace, potentially leading to a significant price increase due to scarcity.







A key factor in this outlook is China, the titan of copper consumption, responsible for half of the global demand.



The country's economic growth, particularly in sectors like renewable energy and electric vehicles, suggests a robust future demand for copper.









Despite real estate challenges, China 's economy grew by 5.6% in 2023, with a pivotal contribution from its manufacturing sector.









The investment world has taken note, with a marked increase in purchases of stocks in copper-producing companies.









Enthusiasm drives Latin American copper firms' valuations to five-year highs, signaling a promising upward trend in the market.









Chile remains the top copper producer worldwide, with Peru not far behind. Mexico also contributes a significant share of the global copper supply.



Meanwhile, Argentina, with its rich copper resources but limited mining history, is poised to become a major player in the sector.



The country is exploring several large copper projects, promising substantial economic benefits.









Investing $22 billion in projects could transform Argentina's economy, with four San Juan projects potentially yielding $128 billion over four decades.

















Highlights region's immense copper production potential, underscoring pivotal role in meeting global demand surge.









