Dollar Dips To R$5 Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, the dollar saw a decline, settling back to R$5, continuing the downward trend observed in the previous session.



This retreat reflects the cautious stance of investors awaiting the release of U.S. consumer inflation data scheduled for tomorrow.



Meanwhile, yields on U.S. Treasury bonds have decreased as the market waits for more data to adjust its predictions on future interest rate cuts.



The DXY, a measure of the dollar's strength globally, fell slightly by 0.03% to 104.11.



As of 3:15 PM, the spot dollar was trading lower by 0.47%, at R$5.007 for both buying and selling. It touched a low of R$5.001 and a high of R$5.026.







On the B3 , the nearest dollar futures contract dropped 0.37%, to 5,018 points.



Today, the Central Bank conducted an auction for up to 16,000 traditional swap contracts to roll over to June 3, 2024, maturity.



The commercial dollar rates were as follows:







Selling: R$5.007

Buying: R$5.007







Selling: R$5.218

Buying: R$5.038



Tourist dollar rates stood at:The dollar's decline was buoyed by a fresh surge in iron ore prices, facilitating the influx of U.S. currency into the Brazilian market.In addition, this is bolstered by the anticipation of increased demand for the commodity.Yesterday, the spot dollar ended the day at R$5.0320, down 0.65%, a movement that reflected the jump in iron ore, a critical commodity in Brazil 's export basket."Rise in iron ore prices boosted Vale, driving Ibovespa up by over 5%," stated Matheus Massote of One Investments.He noted, "This increased attractiveness of the capital market benefits our foreign inflow," supporting the real.Impact of U.S. Economic Developments on Market DynamicsInvestors are also on the lookout for U.S. inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.These developments could sway expectations for U.S. interest rate cuts, directly impacting the exchange rate.The upcoming U.S. inflation report is expected to show a yearly rate of 3.4%, up from 3.2% in February.Any unexpected increase could boost the dollar by dampening hopes for interest rate reductions this year.Current market predictions for a Federal Reserve policy easing of about 60 basis points through 2024 are at their lowest since October, as per LSEG data.However, this is in stark contrast to the roughly 150 basis points priced in at the start of 2024.The longer the Fed waits to cut rates, the more detrimental it is to the real economy.The narrow yield gap between Brazil and US lessens appeal of Brazil's fixed-income market, with US assets offering significant returns.