Amir Congratulates People On Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has congratulated people on the advent of the blessed Eid Al Fitr.
In an Arabic post, that roughly translates to, HH the Amir said,“Sincere congratulations on the blessed Eid Al Fitr. May God make it a happy and auspicious occassion and bring it you and to all the Arab and Islamic nations with glory, goodness and prosperity.”
MENAFN09042024000063011010ID1108078104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.