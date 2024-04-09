Amir Congratulates People On Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has congratulated people on the advent of the blessed Eid Al Fitr.

In an Arabic post, that roughly translates to, HH the Amir said,“Sincere congratulations on the blessed Eid Al Fitr. May God make it a happy and auspicious occassion and bring it you and to all the Arab and Islamic nations with glory, goodness and prosperity.”