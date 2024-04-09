Interview With An Artist Regina Goldelman: Insights Into Life, Creativity, And Dreams

(MENAFN- USA Art News) How can you describe yourself in two words?

Yin -Yang

What qualities do you think an artist should have?

Insight, innovation, nonconformity, perception, fascination, curiosity, flair, awakening, expressiveness, inspiration.

You have already achieved a lot in your profession, has popularity changed you?

I started to paint 7 years ago, and now I am working with many famous galleries and auctions, private collections, and participating in big art fairs. From a personal perspective, I am still the same person, but at the same time, like everyone else, I am constantly going through new phases of personal and professional growth

In any business, there are turning points. What were yours?

I have always been a creative person but my turning point was a certain personal experience that caused me to become an artist. It hit me out of the blue one day when I visited the Tate Modern museum in London and have been inspired by a few paintings of Gerhard Richter. Something happened that day, and this visit became a huge turning point in my life.

What prevents you from living, and what helps?

I think sometimes that I am lazy. I am often delaying small things that I should normally do, and keep them on waiting. However, on the whole, I think of myself as a very purposeful person. I have too many life goals, plans, dreams, desires, ambitions, targets, and despite being at times a little lazy, I can wake up one day and everything just comes together at once, and so I would instantly put my plans into action. When I begin working on one of my dreams, I work relentlessly. I would focus with great intention on a project when the inspiration hits me. It can take days or weeks, even months to finish whatever it is I'm accomplishing but once I start, I don't stop.

What are you dreaming about?

My dreams are always with my family, and I wish them all to be happy and healthy. I am also hoping to leave some trace in the world of art. I would like people to resonate with my art, and to react in an emotional and personal way.

How did you get your first success?

When I was completely unknown artist, I had a few of my paintings hanging on my wall at home. My landlord, unbeknownst to me at the time, was actually an art collector. He was also unaware that I was painting. He took an immediate interest in my work and offered to buy my first painting. It went from there. For me, this was my first success and motivation. Soon after I had just finished my third painting, things moved very quickly. I opened an Instagram page and was soon invited to participate in the Venice Biennale. Afterwards, I was invited to many painting exhibitions worldwide to showcase my works

How much time do you devote to creativity?

Sometimes it only takes a day to complete a painting but before I start to bring the world of my deep emotions to the canvas, it often takes weeks for me to focus on my feelings and thoughts.

How do you deal with work-life balance as an artist?

I think you need to create something when you're full inside when you have the feeling. When I'm spending time with my family or friends, I'm always thinking about art, even when I'm not creating. I don't have a schedule when it comes to art. I just walk the balance between life and art

Does art help you in other areas of your life?

Art is a quick escape to colourful place. It opens your heart and it is the perfect tonic for any day. Painting is good food for the soul.

Do you have your own motto?

Never, ever give up. You can't be strong all the time but never give up and believe in yourself. And my favourite is“Feel the rain on your skin”. Each person will understand this their on way.

Please explain the art processing and intention of creating artwork.

The most important feature of my work is undoubtedly The Colour. It is the colour and the rebellious combinations that make each and every one of my paintings unique and that allow me to express my thoughts and feelings through a variety of sudden and unexpected movements of the different colours. It is the colour that breaks the borders of our perceptions of objects, and thus the traditional concept of object and subject no longer exists. Many people ask me about the exact meaning behind a painting and I quote Picasso, who when asked what his paintings meant, replied:“Do you ever know what the birds are singing? You don't. But you listen to them anyway. So, sometimes with art, it is important just to look.”

What would you never do in your life?

I would never betray my family and friends.

How do you feel about charity and are you ready to part in aid projects?

I feel very good about charity and do it whenever possible. I am currently working with a group that works with the hospital for the treatment and rehabilitation of patients. I've been working with them for many years.