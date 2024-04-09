Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Has Emerged As A Leader In The Neurodegenerative Field Utilizing A Novel Nanotherapeutic Drug

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Clinical trials of Clene's lead candidate CNM-Au8(R) have shown notable success in crossing the blood-brain barrier and enhancing the brain's bioenergetic metabolites, essentially“reversing the clock” on what would be considered healthy aging

CNM-Au8 has shown promise in clinical trials for both ALS and MS, including improvements in survival rates and clinical function Clene was recently featured in an interview of CEO Rob Etherington on 'First in Human' podcast

In a significant advancement for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases,

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

has innovated CNM-Au8, an oral nanotherapeutic designed to revitalize the brain's mitochondrial function. The potential of this drug to treat multiple neurological diseases was highlighted during the latest episode of the“First In Human” podcast, hosted by Vial's Executive Vice President of CRO Operations, Rich McCormick, featuring Clene's CEO, Rob Etherington ( ).

Etherington, who has nearly 32 years of experience in pharmaceutical drug development, discussed the journey of CNM-Au8 from its conception to the promising results of clinical trials. These trials have demonstrated the drug's potential to significantly enhance neurological functions, offering...

