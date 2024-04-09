Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Has Emerged As A Leader In The Neurodegenerative Field Utilizing A Novel Nanotherapeutic Drug

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Clinical trials of Clene's lead candidate CNM-Au8(R) have shown notable success in crossing the blood-brain barrier and enhancing the brain's bioenergetic metabolites, essentially“reversing the clock” on what would be considered healthy aging CNM-Au8 has shown promise in clinical trials for both ALS and MS, including improvements in survival rates and clinical function Clene was recently featured in an interview of CEO Rob Etherington on 'First in Human' podcast
In a significant advancement for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases,
Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)
has innovated CNM-Au8, an oral nanotherapeutic designed to revitalize the brain's mitochondrial function. The potential of this drug to treat multiple neurological diseases was highlighted during the latest episode of the“First In Human” podcast, hosted by Vial's Executive Vice President of CRO Operations, Rich McCormick, featuring Clene's CEO, Rob Etherington ( ).
Etherington, who has nearly 32 years of experience in pharmaceutical drug development, discussed the journey of CNM-Au8 from its conception to the promising results of clinical trials. These trials have demonstrated the drug's potential to significantly enhance neurological functions, offering...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
...
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN09042024000224011066ID1108078059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.