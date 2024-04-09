Bebuzee Inc. (BBUZ) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Bebuzee in November 2023 announced completion of its superapp, which combines multiple digital services into a single, user-friendly platform for the U.S. and European markets

In September 2022, the company filed with the SEC for a Regulation A registration exempt public offering of up to $75 million of its common shares The company in April 2022 announced a private placement offering of up to $10 million of its common shares

Bebuzee (OTC: BBUZ) , formerly Engage Mobility Inc., is a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America's first superapp. The superapp will allow members to watch a wide variety of content, such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows, on any internet-connected device.

Bebuzee's technology scans the world's news, features and information-flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the internet in one place – a one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and...

