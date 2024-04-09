Tinygemsbreaks Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Achieves Milestone With CARE Oral Medical Devices Gaining Approval For Medicare Reimbursement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) , a leading medical-device and technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective proprietary treatments for sleep-related breathing disorders, has obtained all required regulatory approvals so that its CARE oral medical devices can be reimbursed by Medicare. Calling this a“milestone achievement,” the company noted that millions of Medicare beneficiaries can now use and be reimbursed for allowable charges billable to Medicare. According to the announcement, an estimated 66.9 million people are enrolled in Medicare, and many of these beneficiaries may suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”).“Prior to these latest developments, moderate to severe OSA patients on Medicare were relegated almost entirely to a lifetime of some form of CPAP - something most patients find undesirable,” said Vivos Therapeutics CEO and chair Kirk Huntsman in the press release.“Our CARE oral medical devices, on the other hand, can significantly improve and even resolve OSA in about 12 months, with no further intervention required in most cases. We are very pleased the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ('CMS') recognizes and validates the benefits our FDA-cleared devices can have on the lives of patients diagnosed with OSA. Now these novel and patented devices, which have been proven effective for all levels of OSA severity in adults from mild to severe, can be accessible to more people with less out-of-pocket cost. We believe this latest regulatory approval represents an inflection point for our devices and will open the door for more OSA patients who have Medicare or commercial medical insurance coverage to receive treatment from Vivos-trained professionals utilizing our proprietary core technology and treatment protocols. This should also drive increased patient count and utilization of our Vivos devices and method.”

About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective, nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild to severe OSA. It has proven effective in the treatment of an estimated 42,000 patients worldwide by more than 1,900 trained dentists. The Vivos Method includes treatment regimens that employ the proprietary Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and other modalities that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-severe OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (“VIP”) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos Method. For more information about this company, visit .

