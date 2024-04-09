Biomednewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Presents Key Data In First-Ever Scientific Presentation Of Proprietary Heartbeam AI

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam(NASDAQ: BEAT),

a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights, is presenting new data at the European Heart Rhythm Association (“EHRA”) Conference. According to the announcement, this is the first scientific presentation on the company's deep learning algorithm: HeartBeam AI. The data demonstrates that applying the company's artificial intelligence (“AI”) algorithms to vectorcardiography (“VCG”) showed considerably improved performance in the detection of atrial flutter over single-lead electrocardiograms (“ECGs”) and similar performance to 12-lead ECGs, the standard for diagnosing atrial flutter. The company noted that the data indicates an opportunity for a VCG-based algorithm that offers arrhythmia detection capabilities beyond what is currently available today and that fills gaps in healthcare inequality when obtaining a 12-lead ECG can be challenging.“The intent of our AI program is to leverage our novel VECG platform to unlock detection and prediction capabilities currently limited to healthcare facilities and make them readily accessible and available to the patient, and this new data is a clear example of what we can accomplish,” said HeartBeam CEO and founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD, in the press release.“As we continue to expand our artificial intelligence capabilities, we look forward to demonstrating how the combination of our data rich 3D VECG platform with HeartBeam AI has the potential to transform how cardiac health is managed in the future.”

To view the full press release, visit



About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights. The company's proprietary vectorelectrocardiography (“VECG”) technology collects 3D signals of the heart's electrical activity and converts those signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed to be used on portable, patient-friendly devices such as a credit-card-sized monitor, watch or patch. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care, all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining how cardiac health is managed. For more information, visit

.

