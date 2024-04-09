Greenenergybreaks - Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Moves Closer To Industrialization Of E-Motion(TM) Product

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a leader in electric marine propulsion, today announced a groundbreaking achievement in electric outboard propulsion, in collaboration with McLaren Engineering, a division of Linamar Corporation. Aligning with the fast-evolving electric market and the upcoming SAE J1228 outboard compliance standard, Vision Marine has revolutionized the measurement of rated power output with its E-Motion(TM) 180E Electric Powertrain Systems. Vision Marine and McLaren Engineering have developed a sophisticated test cell, designed to meticulously control various critical parameters and provide a comprehensive and precise assessment of the powertrain system under conditions that mimic real-world usage.“We are excited for Vision Marine on the conclusion of this system validation test,” said Kevin Ledford, global VP of Engineered Products for Linamar.“Our McLaren Engineering division has built a global reputation in the mobility markets for developing advanced propulsion system solutions. We utilized that expertise in collaboration with Vision Marine on this project to study the durability of their E-Motion(TM) product. With the test now successfully completed, Vision Marine has come another step closer to industrialization of their technology for the recreational marine market.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies epitomizes the marine industry's shift towards electric propulsion, offering the pioneering E-Motion(TM) outboard powertrain system. This innovative technology represents a significant leap forward in marine propulsion, combining advanced battery packs, inverters and high-efficiency motors with proprietary software and assembly techniques. Vision Marine's commitment to eco-friendly electric powerboats is reshaping the recreational boating experience, offering higher speeds, longer ranges and smoother rides than traditional internal combustion engine boats. With a focus on design, innovation and craftsmanship, Vision Marine continues to redefine recreational boating for a more sustainable future. For more information, visit the company's website at .

