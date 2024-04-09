Moi All Set To Ensure Safety, Security During Eid Holidays

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has made the final preparations to ensure safety and security during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security will intensify marine patrols considering the high number of yachts and boats during the holidays.

The directorate has urged all concerned to adhere to marine safety requirements for their boats, take the requisite amount of water and food, refuel the engines properly, wear life jackets, keep first aid kits and follow the security instructions including not entering areas where fishing is prohibited.

Also, the directorate has called on jet ski users not to approach swimming areas to avoid any accidents or harassment of swimmers on public and private beaches. Children should not be left alone on beaches to avoid drowning incidents. The public should call 999 in case of any accident.

The National Command Centre (NCC) will receive calls and complaints and respond to emergency incidents. NCC, according to the report, places security and humanitarian services as a top priority always, especially during celebrations and events.

NCC stands ready to carry out its duty round-the-clock during the Eid holidays with qualified and trained staff. NCC has advanced technical systems to manage various incidents and crises and monitor and follow up on their results to ensure rapid response.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence is all set to to deal with any cases reported. The directorate will have shifts at Civil Defence Centres to ensure workflow. The security departments will also work round-the-clock to perform security and safety tasks. There will be patrols operating to ensure security and deal with all emergency situations. There will be cooperation with the relevant departments to implement security plans.

The General Directorate of Traffic has completed all its preparations to secure traffic movement during the Eid al-Fitr holidays. It has chalked out a comprehensive plan to intensify patrols and traffic services across the country with focus on mosques and Eid prayer halls during the first day of Eid. Patrols will be also moving within residential areas, shopping complexes, commercial streets and markets.

The patrols by the Rescue Force (Al Fazaa) will be intensified to reduce accidents and violations and maintain public peace. The plans include deploying patrols near public parks, markets, commercial complexes and tourist places as well as securing prayer grounds and mosques where Eid al-Fitr prayers will be performed.

