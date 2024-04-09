Happy Eid-Al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Eid To Be Celebrated In J&K, Kerala Today

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Eid
Fitr, marking the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan, will be observed nationwide on Thursday, except in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh the crescent moon was spotted in Kerala on Tuesday, Eid celebrations in the state will be held on April 10 Kerala and Ladakh, Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday, while the rest of the country will celebrate on April 11th, \"Eid
Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow (Wednesday) as the moon has been sighted,\" the J-K's Grand Mufti said said the consultative committee headed by him received enough evidence from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir about the sighting of the Shawwal crescent Mufti Mukarram Ahmad of Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid informed PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque reached out to various locations and received reports indicating that the moon had not been sighted. Nevertheless, Eid will be celebrated in Kerala, Leh, and Kargil on Wednesday all the Eid-al-Fitr 2024 Live Updates here on LiveMint.
MENAFN09042024007365015876ID1108078025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.