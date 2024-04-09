Real Madrid Vs Manchester City: UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Live Streaming And Other Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Real Madrid vs Manchester City is set to ignite the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final clash. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's coach, expressed doubts about replicating their previous season's resounding victory against Real Madrid, acknowledging the challenge they face this time around. In last season's semi-finals, City triumphed 5-1 on aggregate, but Guardiola emphasizes that facing a revamped Madrid, now led by England's Jude Bellingham, presents a different scenario.
Match Details:
Date: Wednesday, April 10 (IST)
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu
Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST
Broadcast Information:
TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony LIV app
