Real Madrid Vs Manchester City: UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Live Streaming And Other Details


4/9/2024 11:00:21 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Real Madrid vs Manchester City is set to ignite the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final clash. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's coach, expressed doubts about replicating their previous season's resounding victory against Real Madrid, acknowledging the challenge they face this time around. In last season's semi-finals, City triumphed 5-1 on aggregate, but Guardiola emphasizes that facing a revamped Madrid, now led by England's Jude Bellingham, presents a different scenario.

Match Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 10 (IST)
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu
Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Broadcast Information:

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony LIV app
Don't miss the thrilling action as Real Madrid and Manchester City clash in this highly anticipated encounter.

