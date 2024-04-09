10 Goal Champions League Thriller! City And Real Madrid Draw In Close Game, Arsenal Rescue Draw Against Bayern

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Champions League quarter-finals burst into action with thrilling encounters this evening, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Arsenal played host to the struggling German giants, Bayern Munich, aiming to secure a crucial advantage in the quest for a spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

The game kicked off with both teams showing intent, but it was Arsenal who struck first. Bukayo Saka's clinical finish put the Gunners ahead early on, raising hopes at the Emirates Stadium. However, Bayern responded swiftly, with former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry equalising shortly after.

The momentum shifted in Bayern's favour when Harry Kane converted a penalty, putting the visitors in the lead. Arsenal faced an uphill battle as they struggled to contain Bayern's attacking threat, prompting defensive changes at halftime.

The second half saw Arsenal pushing for an equaliser, and their efforts paid off when substitutes Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard combined, resulting in Trossard's goal to level the score. Both teams pressed for a winner, with Kingsley Coman coming close for Bayern, but ultimately, the match ended in a draw amidst late penalty appeals.

In another pulsating encounter, Manchester City faced Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in what promised to be a clash of titans.

City took an early lead through Bernardo Silva, but Real Madrid quickly responded with goals from an own goal by Ruben Dias and Rodrygo, turning the game on its head. Despite City's dominance in possession, they struggled to break down Real Madrid's defense, while the home side remained dangerous on the counterattack.

As the second half commenced, City intensified their pursuit of an equaliser. Phil Foden rose to the occasion with a stunning goal, restoring parity with a superb strike. City then took the lead courtesy of Joško Gvardiol's unexpected goal, only to be pegged back once more by Federico Valverde's impressive volley.

Both teams searched for a decisive goal, but neither could find the breakthrough, leaving the tie finely poised for the return leg.

