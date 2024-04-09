Boeing Hits Turbulence Again! Whistleblower Red-Flags Shortcuts In 777 And 787 Dreamliner Manufacturing

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Authorities in United States have launched an investigation into Boeing following sensational claims made by a whistleblower regarding two of the company's widebody jet models. The whistleblower, identified as Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour, has raised concerns about shortcuts taken during the manufacturing process of Boeing's 777 and 787 Dreamliner jets, warning of potentially catastrophic risks as these aircraft age.



Salehpour's formal complaint to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), filed in January and disclosed on Tuesday, has sparked an inquiry into the matter. Salehpour's allegations are not specific to Boeing's troubled 737 Max jet, which has faced grounding by the FAA twice in the past. He emphasized that his intent is not to see Boeing fail but rather to ensure its success and prevent accidents.

The FAA has initiated interviews with Salehpour as part of its investigation, emphasizing the importance of whistleblowers in maintaining aviation safety. Additionally, a Senate subcommittee will address these concerns in an upcoming hearing.

While Boeing has not responded directly to the allegations regarding the 777, it has disputed Salehpour's concerns regarding the 787 Dreamliner's structural integrity. The company asserts that its 787 Dreamliner planes, which have been in service since 2011, undergo stringent quality checks to ensure safety and longevity.

However, Salehpour's complaint alleges ongoing issues with the manufacturing process of the 787, particularly regarding the proper filling of gaps between fuselage parts. These gaps, if left unresolved, could allegedly lead to premature wear and potentially catastrophic failure.

Salehpour also claims that he faced retaliation from Boeing management after raising concerns about drilling issues with the 787, leading to his transfer out of the program. In his new role, he alleges he discovered similar quality control issues with the 777 program.

The allegations raised by Salehpour have significant implications, potentially affecting more than 400 777s and 1,000 787s, according to his attorneys. The investigation will delve into these claims to ensure the safety and integrity of Boeing's aircraft.

The FAA and Boeing have previously addressed concerns about the Dreamliner's manufacturing process, implementing changes to address gaps between fuselage parts. However, Salehpour's complaint suggests that these issues persist.