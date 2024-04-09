Canada Strengthens Marine Law Enforcement In The Caribbean

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KINGSTON, Jamaica – Law enforcement agencies from across the Caribbean have completed a highly successful Maritime Border Integrity Course, culminating in enhanced capabilities and strengthened partnerships in the fight against maritime crime.

Twenty-one 21 officers, including 18 law enforcement officers from the Jamaica Constabulary Force SWAT (special weapons and tactics) team; two participants from the Barbados Coast Guard, and one participant from the Guyana Customs and Anti-Narcotic Unit completed the rigorous training programme.

Facilitated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in collaboration with the Jamaican Constabulary Force (JCF), the intensive training initiative brought together officers from various Caribbean law enforcement agencies. Over nine days, from February 13 to 21, 2024, the law enforcement officers participated in a comprehensive training led by expert instructors from the RCMP Emergency Response Team from Canada.

“This joint training initiative has provided an exceptional platform for regional collaboration and knowledge exchange,” said Rupert Wilson, RCMP liaison based in Jamaica.“By pooling our expertise and resources, we are better prepared to confront the multifaceted challenges posed by maritime crime.”

The training programme covered a diverse range of topics, including tactical swimming techniques, rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) familiarisation, and scenario-based simulations. Through hands-on exercises and interactive sessions, participants acquired valuable skills to combat threats such as human smuggling, illicit narcotics and firearms trafficking.

“Collaborative initiatives like this are vital for strengthening maritime security in the Caribbean,” remarked Toyani Francis, assistant superintendent of police, Jamaica Constabulary Force.“By sharing best practices and fostering partnerships, we can more effectively protect our maritime borders and ensure the safety of our communities.”

The success of this joint training initiative underscores the commitment of Caribbean law enforcement agencies to work together to address shared security challenges. Through ongoing cooperation and solidarity, participants are better equipped to confront evolving threats and safeguard the region's maritime domain.

Jamaica and Canada have a long history of close cooperation in the areas of defence and security. The RCMP regularly conducts multiple capacity-building and capability-development exercises with the Jamaica Constabulary Force in order to combat trans-regional threats and criminal activity in the Caribbean region.

