Manifest Medex Joins NCQA’S Digital Content Services Early Adopter Program

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) California's largest nonprofit health data network to pioneer configurable digital quality measures for HEDIS®

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manifest MedEx, California's largest nonprofit health data network, announced today it will participate in the NCQA Digital Content Services Early Adopter Program to advance digitized quality measurement initiatives and help shape NCQA's framework and approach to enabling the practical and flexible use of digital quality measures across the full spectrum of value-based care use cases, including quality reporting for health plans.





As an Early Adopter, the statewide health information organization will access NCQA's first software application for digitized HEDIS® measures and will configure, schedule, and run digital HEDIS measure executions for 14 digital quality measures chosen by NCQA specifically for their relevance in value-based care programming, with 20% also represented in the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services' (CMS)“Universal Foundation” initiative. Hosted in Manifest MedEx's cloud environment, these digital measures take advantage of FHIR® and Clinical Quality Language (CQL), an expression language curated by HL7 that CMS, NCQA, and others have adopted for digital quality measures.

“Our participation as a pioneer and Early Adopter of NCQA's Digital Content Services demonstrates our commitment to advancing digitized quality measurement initiatives to help streamline and reduce costs for HEDIS measure updates and certification and accelerate health care's transition to a digital measurement ecosystem,” said Jason Buckner, Chief Information Officer, Manifest MedEx.“We are proud to partner with NCQA in this work, in addition to our ongoing participation in NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program, which validates our clinical data streams for health plans to use in HEDIS reporting and other quality programs without the need for primary source verification.”

Manifest MedEx facilitates the secure and permitted exchange of health data for 38 million Californians across a data network of more than 17 health plans, 130 hospitals, and 2,100 ambulatory providers. Some of the largest health plans in California such as Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross of California, Blue Shield of California, HealthNet, Health Plan of San Joaquin, and Inland Empire Health Plan use data from Manifest MedEx for quality improvement and reporting.

Manifest MedEx has participated in NCQA's digital quality transformation programs since 2021 when it joined the first cohort of the NCQA Data Aggregator Validation program. It earned Validated Data Stream designation for a fourth consecutive year for Measure Year 2023 and is among nine qualified health information organizations (QHIOs) for the California Health and Human Services Agency's Data Exchange Framework.

About Manifest MedEx

As the largest nonprofit health data network in California, Manifest MedEx (MX) is an integral part of the state's health data infrastructure, combining and delivering crucial health information for more than 38 million Californians across 125+ hospitals, 17 health plans, and over 2,100 providers. Together, we are transforming health across the state, supporting California as a leader in equitable, affordable, proactive, and compassionate care. For more information, visit manifestmedex and follow us at @ManifestMedEx.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance.

NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found on X @ncqa, on Facebook at com/NCQA, and on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/ncqa.

