Kashmir Sees Bakery Sales Dip Despite Eid Rush

Shahid Mir, President of the Kashmir Bakers Association, said that they are witnessing a steady decline in bakery sales, notably during festive occasions over the past decade.

Mir attributed this decline to a multitude of factors, including heightened health consciousness among consumers and intensified competition within the market.

“Over the last ten years, bakery sales have experienced a noticeable downturn. Beyond mere competition, people have become increasingly health-conscious, opting for fewer sugary items,” stated Mir.

He highlighted changing dietary preferences, influenced by concerns over health and wellness, have led consumers to exercise caution, particularly with products high in sugar or salt content.

Responding to swift depletion of bakery stock from shelves and freezers from bakery shops during Eid festival, Mir clarified that the association's production strategy has been meticulously calculated over the years.

“Our bakery production has always been strategic, aligning with the previous sales trends. The apparent scarcity of stock should not be misconstrued as a deliberate act rather, it reflects our measured approach to production,” he asserted.

Moreover, Mir highlighted the emergence of a new wave of home-based bakers, contributing to an expanded landscape of competition, expressing support for the new entrants, and acknowledging their role in diversifying the market.

“We are adapting our approach to bakery manufacturing in light of evolving consumer preferences and the shifting health landscape of the valley,” Mir remarked.

He underscored the association's commitment to meeting consumer demands while prioritizing health considerations and also assured of action against any baker associated with their association, found involved in selling the bakery items beyond the prescribed rates of association.

It is pertinent to mention that in recent years, Kashmir has witnessed a surge in lifestyle-related diseases attributed to the overindulgence in sugary and salty foods. According to the experts, high sugar intake has been linked to a rise in cases of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular ailments among the locals.

Similarly, the liberal use of salt in traditional cuisine has contributed to elevated blood pressure levels and a greater incidence of hypertension, further exacerbating the health challenges faced by the community.



