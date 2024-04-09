Balance Celebration And Charity

The significance of Eid transcends mere festivity; it embodies spiritual renewal and the fulfillment of religious obligations. It is a time when the faithful reflect on their devotion and seek forgiveness from the Almighty. However, in Kashmir, Eid holds an additional significance – it serves as a reminder of our obligation to society amid the backdrop of decades-long turmoil.

It is true that over the past few years, the situation in Kashmir has transformed. While there has been a reduction in violence, many of the underlying issues remain unresolved. It is imperative for the authorities to take steps to understand the importance of a political outreach in the union territory. And it is hoped that this would happen sooner than later.

Amid the festivities, it is crucial not to succumb to unchecked consumerism. While indulging in celebrations, it is incumbent upon the community to remember the less fortunate and those who have endured the brunt of turmoil. Eid presents an opportunity for collective action to alleviate the suffering of the marginalized and contribute to a more equitable society. As Kashmir celebrates Eid, it is essential to reaffirm our commitment to tolerance, understanding, and cooperation across sectarian lines.