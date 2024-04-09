Balance Celebration And Charity

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
The joy of Eid
Fitr is the ultimate reward for the faithful after a month of fasting and devotion. Despite the challenges of enduring long days, the prospect of Eid brings a sense of fulfillment and joy. Over the past few days, Srinagar, the heart of the Valley, was alive with bustling markets, congested roads, and a fervent rush of shoppers. The shopping has brought cheer to the faces of the business community. An unending stream of consumers has pushed up the sales. Despite the turmoil of the past three decades, the markets in Kashmir have never been robbed of the sheen during Eid
Fitr and Eid
Azha celebrations.
The significance of Eid transcends mere festivity; it embodies spiritual renewal and the fulfillment of religious obligations. It is a time when the faithful reflect on their devotion and seek forgiveness from the Almighty. However, in Kashmir, Eid holds an additional significance – it serves as a reminder of our obligation to society amid the backdrop of decades-long turmoil.ADVERTISEMENT
It is true that over the past few years, the situation in Kashmir has transformed. While there has been a reduction in violence, many of the underlying issues remain unresolved. It is imperative for the authorities to take steps to understand the importance of a political outreach in the union territory. And it is hoped that this would happen sooner than later.
Amid the festivities, it is crucial not to succumb to unchecked consumerism. While indulging in celebrations, it is incumbent upon the community to remember the less fortunate and those who have endured the brunt of turmoil. Eid presents an opportunity for collective action to alleviate the suffering of the marginalized and contribute to a more equitable society. As Kashmir celebrates Eid, it is essential to reaffirm our commitment to tolerance, understanding, and cooperation across sectarian lines.In the midst of uncertainty and challenges, Eid
Fitr in Kashmir is a testament to resilience, faith, and community spirit. As we exchange greetings of“Eid Mubarak,” let us not forget our responsibility towards our fellow citizens.
While we celebrate Eid, a festivity which is incumbent on all Muslims, we need to be mindful of the trauma and grief that we have been experiencing for the past three decades. This calls for us to be much more austere in our celebration. We need to show that we care on Eid too. Those of us who can afford to spend should
instead donate the amount they would otherwise spend on consumables for their brethren in distress. Same goes for the people who spend lavishly on Eid feast. They would earn more Sawab and God's goodwill should they also contribute some amount to the people who have nothing. Let this Eid further strengthen and sustain the spirit of community effort that has made us resilient in the face of worst adversity.
