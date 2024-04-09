               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
LG Sinha Greets People On Eid-Ul-Fitr


4/9/2024 10:12:33 PM

Kashmir Observer
J&K LG Manoj Sinha

J ammu- Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Eid
    Fitr.

    In his message, the Lt Governor said:“On the joyous occasion of Eid
      Fitr, I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all.

      Eid
        Fitr marks the culmination of the pious month of Ramzan and symbolizes brotherhood, unity, compassion, harmony and the spirit of sharing. The festival inspires us to dedicate ourselves to the service of humanity.

        May the holy festival bring good health, happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives”.

