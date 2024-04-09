Rogers $1M Season Of Canada’S Got Talent: Top Performances From Tonight’S Episode On Citytv

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Rogers is giving this year's winner $1M, the largest cash prize in Canadian television history –



– Catch up on tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent on-demand or stream on Citytv+. New episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

– Next week's contestant lineup included below –

– Interviews available by request –

– Applications are open all year long for Canadians to apply at Citytv –

– Download photography from tonight's episode –

TORONTO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Key moments from tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent, include:



STEVE GOODTIME (Holland Landing, ON) performed for the judges using a home-made orchestra of soda cans and corn dogs, creating a new genre of music unlike anything we've heard before.

BRIAR NOLET (Oakville, ON) performed an emotional dance routine that resulted in a standing ovation from the audience; Howie stated,“That was worthy of a million dollar season here on Canada's Got Talent”.

FRANCOIS OUIMET (Montreal, QC) transformed into a human violin to play music for the judges.

Former American Idol contestant RACHEL CHIU ( Vancouver, BC ) brought her talents home to the Canada's Got Talent stage. She sang, played piano, and incorporated the mouth trumpet into her jazz performance, leading Kardi to exclaim,“That is something that I personally haven't seen before, and I thought it was amazing”.

15-year-old JADE MATHIEU (Longueuil, QC) has been singing for as long as she can remember. Hoping to inspire other autistic teens across Canada, Jade was initially shy as she took to the stage, but her performance had Howie hitting the golden buzzer.

MAGGIE THE GOALIE (Tracadie, NB) , a dog with incredible goaltending skills, showcased her ability to keep a hockey puck from getting into the net.

Taxi driver-turned-musician HAROLD BUTLER (St. Johns, NF) played the spoons to some techno music, leaving the judges wanting more.

Professional chef WALLACE WONG (Mississauga, ON) set a new Guinness World Record by cutting as many carrots as he could in 30 seconds while blindfolded. Dance duo MARIE-JOSEE AND JASON (Montreal, QC) told an impactful story through their dance routine that brought Trish to tears; she said,“It was an absolutely, breath-taking, spectacular, incredible performance”.



The winner of Canada's Got Talent's Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that's not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Together with Canada's Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.

Tonight's Performances (Tuesday, April 9)

STEVE GOODTIME – Novelty

Holland Landing, ON



Check Out STEVE GOODTIME's Performance

BRIAR NOLET – Dance Act

Oakville, ON



Check Out BRIAR NOLET's Performance

RON DESCHENES – Novelty

Toronto, ON



Check Out RON DESCHENES' Performance

FRANCOIS OUIMET – Musician

Montréal, QC



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Cityt / YouTube

PROFESSOR DAN THE HARMONICA MAN – Novelty

Warkworth, ON



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Cityt / YouTube

RACHEL CHIU – Singer/Musician

Vancouver, BC



Check Out RACHEL CHIU's Performance

JADE MATHIEU – Singer/Musician

Longueuil, QC



Check Out JADE MATHIEU's Performance

MAGGIE THE GOALIE – Animal Act

Tracadie, NB



Check Out MAGGIE THE GOALIE's Performance

HAROLD BUTLER – Novelty

St. John's, NF



Check Out HAROLD BUTLER's Performance

WALLACE WONG – Novelty

Mississauga, ON



Check Out WALLACE WONG's Performance

MARIE-JOSEE AND JASON – Dance Act

Montreal, QC



Check Out MARIE-JOSEE AND JASON's Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Contestants (Tuesday, April 16)

SAM BENTY – Novelty

Calgary, AB



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Cityt / YouTube

NOAH KOSTA – Singer/Musician

Maple, ON



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Cityt / YouTube

CARMEL KALLEMAA – Dance Act

Toronto, ON



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Cityt / YouTube

ALEXANDRA BURGIO – Stunt

St. Catherines, ON



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Cityt / YouTube

PROFESSOR DAN THE HARMONICA MAN – Novelty

Warkworth, ON



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Cityt / YouTube

JERRI GALLAUGHER – Animal Act

Mulmer, ON



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Cityt / YouTube

THE ULTIMUTTS – Animal Act

Sparta, ON



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Cityt / YouTube

EVE PARKER FINLEY – Singer/Musician

Montreal, QC



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Cityt / YouTube

SOON KEUN KWON – Singer/Musician

Mississauga, ON



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Cityt / YouTube

SAI JUTTUKONDA – Singer/Musician

King City, ON



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" Cityt / YouTube

Canada's Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Social Media Links

Canada's Got Talent on Instagram

Canada's Got Talent on TikTok

Canada's Got Talent on YouTube

Canada's Got Talent on Twitter

Canada's Got Talent on Facebook

Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination

Citytv on Instagram

Citytv on Twitter

Citytv on Facebook

Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter

Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, ... , 647.262.8412Unit Publicists – Erin Richards, ... , 416.627.5728; Brigitte Kenny, ... , --