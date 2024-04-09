Ukraine's Metallurgical Production Up By One-Third In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the first quarter of 2024, Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises increased production volumes by about one-third compared to the same period last year.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrmetalurgprom Association of Enterprises , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the production output of pig iron reached 1.59 million tonnes in January-March 2024, which is 32.1% higher compared to the same period last year. Additionally, Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises produced 1.69 million tonnes of steel (+36.6% compared to January-March 2023) and 1.39 million tonnes of rolled metal (+35.5%).

Meanwhile, in March 2024, Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises produced 538.2 thousand tonnes of pig iron (+8.5% compared to March 2023), 610.9 thousand tonnes of steel (+14.8%), and 488.7 thousand tonnes of rolled metal (+9.2).

A reminder that, according to Ukrmetalurgprom Association of Enterprises, all domestic metallurgical enterprises are planning to increase production volumes by 10-15% in 2024.