UNCTAD Rebrands To “UN Trade And Development” And Convenes A Global Leaders Forum

UNCTAD's 60th anniversary Rebrands as“UN Trade and Development” and convenes Global Leaders Forum with the UN Secretary-General, Heads of State, leading economists and Nobel Laureates in June 2024. UN Trade and Development's Secretary-General, Rebeca Grynspan, emphasized the organization's transformative approach and commitment to supporting developing countries in an increasingly polarized world.

GENEVA, Switzerland – The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) April 9, 2024, its landmark rebranding as“UN Trade and Development,” commemorating its 60th anniversary this year. This strategic move underscores the organization's commitment to greater impact with a new, clearer visual identity aiming to better reflect its work and values aiming to amplify its global voice on behalf of developing countries.

Charting a new course

Under the leadership of secretary-general Rebeca Grynspan , the organization has been adapting to a rapidly changing global trade landscape impacted by the COVD19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions and climate change, with initiatives that enhance the organization's capacity to rapidly analyze new challenges and support efforts in developing nations.

The rebranding marks a pivotal moment – the first ever comprehensive review of UNCTAD's global communication footprint and a bold forward-looking strategy to communicate its work and values.

At the presentation of the organization's new brand as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, Secretary-General Grynspan underlined“Visible, transformational change is our objective. We are celebrating UNCTAD's achievements of the past 60 years as a forward-looking, renewed organization, building on our legacy but ready to respond to the new complexities of the global economy. We will continue to work to ensure development is at the core of global economic decisions, and the voice of developing countries is heard.”

The organization will adopt its new name and logo across all official channels, in the six UN languages, marking its first rebranding in sixty years.

60th anniversary celebration: Global Leaders Forum

The rebranding marks the start of the 60th anniversary of the organization. UN Trade and Development will convene a Global Leaders Forum from 12-14 June at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, inaugurated by UN Secretary-General, António Guterres and UN Trade and Development Secretary-General, Rebeca Grynspan, alongside Heads of State and Government, and the participation of civil society organizations, private sector representatives and some of the world's leading economists. Under the theme“ Charting a New Development Course in a Changing World “, the Forum will emphasize the organization's integrated approach to trade and development, addressing finance, technology, investment, and sustainable development, with a specific focus on the needs of developing countries, and UNCTAD's work in Africa, the least developed countries, small island developing states (SIDs), and landlocked developing countries.

It will also be an important occasion to explore innovative approaches and pioneering solutions with the world's top policymakers and thinkers.

For more information about UN Trade and Development and its 60th-anniversary events, click here .





