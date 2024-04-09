Ontario Building Better, More Modern Hospital For Etobicoke And Mississauga

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Historic $1.3 billion contract awarded to construct the future Gilgan Family Queensway Health Centre

ETOBICOKE, Ontario - The Ontario government is connecting residents in Etobicoke and Peel Region to more convenient care closer to home by investing in Trillium Health Partner's (TPH) new Gilgan Family Queensway Health Centre in Etobicoke that will serve the needs of these growing communities, now and in the future.

“We are thrilled to break ground on the new Gilgan Family Queensway Health Centre, a critical step in making care more connected and convenient in Etobicoke and neighbouring communities,” said premier Doug Ford.“With our government's support for this project and more than 50 hospital projects across the province, we're building a strong and resilient health care system for all Ontarians.”

As the next step in moving the project forward, the $1.3 billion contract has been awarded to EllisDon and represents Canada's largest health infrastructure renewal project. Construction began in February 2024, with doors expected to open in late 2029.

The 600,000-square-feet hospital will include a new patient tower, including a modern nine-story facility with over 350 beds and fully private patient rooms to ensure privacy and enhance infection prevention control. The expanded space will also allow TPH to connect more people to specialized care, including complex continuing care and rehabilitation services.

“Under the leadership of premier Ford, our government is making historic investments in Ontario's health care sector,” said Sylvia Jones, deputy premier and minister of health.“The new and expanded Gilgan Family Queensway Health Centre is just another example of how we are investing in the health care needs of Ontario's growing communities to deliver the highest standard of care. With this new hospital expansion, our government is ensuring the needs of Peel Region and Etobicoke will be met for decades to come.”

Trillium Health Partners serves over 1.7 million people each year and is expected to increase by nearly seven times more than the average hospital in Ontario as the Peel and Etobicoke communities continue to grow. In anticipation of this growth, the Ontario government's investment will add over 600 more hospital beds for Trillium Health Partners' overall redevelopment plan to expand services, reduce wait times and improve access to care for people in Peel Region, Etobicoke and surrounding communities.

Through Your Health: A Plan For Connected and Convenient Care , Ontario is making it easier and faster for people of all ages to connect to the care they need, where and when they need it. Ontario's investments over the next 10 years will lead to over $48 billion in more than 50 health infrastructure projects across the province, adding approximately 3,000 new beds.

Quick facts

Trillium Health Partners (THP) and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) have awarded the $1.3 billion fixed-price contract to EllisDon to build the hospital.

Trillium Health Partners is one of the largest community hospital systems in Canada, serving over 1.7 million patients annually in Mississauga, West Toronto and surrounding communities across its three sites: Credit Valley Hospital, the Mississauga Hospital and the Queensway Health Centre.

“Trillium Health Partners is proud to partner with Infrastructure Ontario and EllisDon Corporation on this historic project that will serve our community for generations to come. Once completed, The Gilgan Family Queensway Health Centre will have space for over 350 beds, allowing us to increase our hospital's capacity to provide quality health care from Milton to Toronto. This milestone brings us one step closer to more beds, shorter wait times, and greater specialization closer to home.” ~ Karli Farrow, President and CEO, Trillium Health Partners.

