Businessmen Jailed In Iraq Reach 3-Year Milestone

Australian engineer Robert Pether and his Egyptian colleague Khalid Radwan have now spent more than three years in prison in Iraq.

The pair were detained in April 2021 by authorities in Baghdad in relation to a dispute over the construction of the new Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) headquarters in Baghdad.

They have been sentenced to five years in prison and jointly fined $12 million on charges of fraud. Their families claim they were tricked into traveling to Iraq to attempt to resolve the dispute.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that Australian engineer Robert Pether and Egyptian engineer Khalid Radwan were "arbitrarily detained on discriminatory grounds", and referred the case to the Special Rapporteur on torture.

In February 2023, the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) Court of Arbitration ruled that the CBI was at fault and ordered it to pay $13m to Abu Dhabi-based Cardno ME (CME) .

