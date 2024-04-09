New Telecom Route From Kuwait To Europe Via Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The General Company for Communications and Informatics , a division of Iraq's Ministry of Communications, has signed a contract with Kuwaiti company Al-Zajil to transit international communications to Europe through Iraq via Turkey.

Al-Zajil is a subsidiary of Kalaam Group .

Minister of Communications, Dr. Hayam Al-Yasiri, emphasized that the signing of the contract aims to enhance Iraq's strategic position in the region and maximize financial revenues in line with the government program and the General Federal Budget Law.

She highlighted that this contract marks the beginning of several contracts and projects related to submarine cables and transit to facilitate communication flow from Gulf countries and countries in South and West Asia to Europe through Iraqi sea and land ports, passing through Turkey.

Furthermore, Minister Al-Yasiri stated that this project, along with other similar projects currently underway, will establish Iraq as a safe and competitive land route compared to the only international maritime route in the region passing through the Suez Canal. These projects will contribute to enhancing the country's security stability through commercial interests and joint work with other regional and global countries, as well as meeting the increasing need for large and substantial internet capacities.

The Minister also mentioned that the Ministry will soon sign similar contracts, including with Saudi Arabia to install a third submarine cable for Iraq in Al-Faw, in addition to preliminary agreements to connect the UAE to Al-Faw and transit its capacities through Iraqi territory. Similar procedures are also underway with Oman and Bahrain, as all Gulf Arab states seek to transit their capacities through Iraq to Europe.

(Sources: Ministry of Communications; Zajil)

