Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3144774 MANAMA -- The Bahraini Parliament praised the recent National Assembly election in Kuwait, and said it reflects on the cultural development of the parliamentary experience in Kuwait.

3144745 GAZA -- Kuwait's Al-Rahma International Society announced the conclusion of various charitable and humanitarian projects it implemented during the holy month of Ramadan in all Gaza Strip.

3144722 ISTANBUL -- Turkiye imposed a restriction on the export of 54 products to the occupying Israeli entity, effective April 9.

3144735 CARIO -- The Egyptian Air Force continued carrying out its daily sorties throughout April 7, 8 and 9 to drop tens of tons of humanitarian and relief aid from Egypt and Jordan to the Palestinians in light of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis that the residents of the Gaza Strip are suffering from.

3144759 WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British counterpart David Cameron discussed situation in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need of entering humanitarian aid to Gazans.

3144768 KHARTOUM -- Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan said that Sudan can never return to the era that preceded the revolution which overthrew former president Omar Al-Bashir on April 11, 2019. (end)



