Public Contracting Authorities Announce Tenders Worth UAH 87.8B Via Prozorro In Mar 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In March 2024, public contracting authorities announced UAH 87.8 billion worth of procurement tenders via the Prozorro system.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

By comparison, in February 2024, the value of procurement tenders listed in the Prozorro system was lower, totaling UAH 74.3 billion.

Last month public contracting authorities signed UAH 45.2 billion worth of agreements through the Prozorro system, which is UAH 3.1 billion lower than the projected value of tenders.

“The policy of the Ukrainian Economy Ministry is aimed at expanding the range of domestically produced goods purchased by customers, including in the defense procurement category. As part of the 'Made in Ukraine' program, more and more Ukrainian manufacturers will be able to develop local production in order to ensure fast deliveries and cover the domestic demand for certain goods and services,” Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Nadiya Bihun noted.

In her words, a total of 38.3 thousand procurement tenders were announced via the Prozorro system in March 2024. The highest expenditures were expected to be spent on road maintenance (UAH 16.6 billion), building maintenance (UAH 7.2 billion), gasoline and diesel fuel (UAH 5.9 billion), tactical gear (UAH 5.4 billion), and medicines (UAH 3 billion).

Additionally, 400 drone procurement tenders were listed, totaling UAH 1.6 billion. Some of them, namely for the purchase of 4,000 drones, came from Ukraine's Defense Procurement Agency (DPA). That public contracting authority also listed a framework agreement for the supply of 154 pickup vehicles via the Prozorro system.

A reminder that, in January 2024, public contracting authorities announced UAH 58.14 billion worth of procurement tenders via the Prozorro system.