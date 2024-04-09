Palestinians Martyred, Wounded Due To Israeli Aggression On South, Center Of Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Two Palestinians were martyred and others were wounded on Tuesday due to the persistent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian news agency quoted local sources as saying that a Palestinian woman was martyred and others injured after the Israeli occupation forces targeted an agricultural land in Al Zuhur neighborhood in the city of Rafah, south of Gaza enclave.

A Palestinian woman holding her children outside a hospital where casualties are brought following Israeli bombardment in Bureij, central Gaza Strip, on April 8, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

A Palestinian young man was also martyred by the gunshot of a sniper from the Israeli occupation forces near Al Shuhada Junction in the central Gaza Strip.

These incidents came within the framework of the ongoing intense and unprecedented aggression of the occupation on the Gaza enclave for the 186th day, during which the occupation forces kept launching dozens of air strikes and bombardments from land and sea, leaving tens of thousands martyred and wounded.

Consequently, there are thousands of martyrs who are still underneath the ruble and on roads, while the occupation prevents paramedics and rescue personnel from reaching out to these areas so as to retrieve their bodies amid an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.