92Nd Qatari Aid Plane For Gaza Arrives In Egypt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

El Arish: A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived in El Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 5 tonnes of aid provided by the Education Above All Foundation and the Qatar Red Crescent, in preparation for transporting it to Gaza, bringing the total number of aid planes to 92.





This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's full support for the brotherly Palestinian people amid the ongoing difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.