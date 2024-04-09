President Of South Africa Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Pretoria: President of the Republic of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphosa received the credentials of HE Mubarak bin Nasser Al Khalifa as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to South Africa.
HE the Ambassador conveyed HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HE the President of the Republic of South Africa and the people of South Africa continued progress and prosperity.
For his part, HE the President of the Republic of South Africa entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and growth.
