Russia's Shelling Of Kostiantynivka And Sloviansk: One Killed, Five Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk, killing one person and injuring five more.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“On April 9, 2024, at about 11:15, the Russian occupation army dropped a KAB-500 bomb on the town of Kostiantynivka, hitting a residential area. As a result of the attack, a 59-year-old man died in one of the apartments, and neighbors aged 90 and 70 were injured in two other apartments,” the report says.

The daughter of one of the women, who was visiting her at the time of the attack, along with her 12-year-old son, may be trapped under the rubble.

It is noted that 27 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings, a car, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

In addition, at 17:45 the enemy shelled Sloviansk, injuring three residents. Two women aged 53 and 66 and a 64-year-old man were hospitalized. According to preliminary data, Russian troops used Smerch MLRS.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438(1) and (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As earlier reported, at least one person was killed and three more were wounded in the enemy shelling of the Donetsk region on April 9.