Security Agreement, Accession To NATO And EU: Zhovkva Holds Talks With Portuguese Prime Minister's Advisor

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Portugal, Jorge Monteiro, have discussed the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement to implement the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

“Both sides agreed to start negotiations on a bilateral security agreement to implement the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine shortly. Particular attention was paid to Portugal's support for Ukraine's Peace Formula, as well as Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” the report says.

Mr. Monteiro noted Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms that are essential for its future membership in the EU and NATO.

In turn, Zhovkva congratulated his colleague on the appointment and thanked him for Portugal's consistent support of our country's fight against Russian aggression. "We appreciate Portugal's practical participation in the tank, aviation, and maritime capabilities coalitions. It is important that the volume and pace of military assistance continue to increase," emphasized Zhovkva.

The parties agreed on a schedule for further contacts at the highest level.

As reported by Ukrinform, last week, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the preparation of a bilateral security agreement with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

