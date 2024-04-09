Ukrainian Air Force Shoots Down Enemy Orlan-10 Reconnaissance Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk shared a video showing Russian drones being destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers.

The video was posted on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The commander also reported the downing of another enemy Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone at noon on April 9.

"The Odesa and Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigades were working. Thank you, warriors!" said Oleshchuk.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 9, Ukraine's air defense destroyed all 20 Shahed combat drones launched by the Russian invaders.