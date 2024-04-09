Telegram To Feature Palm Print Identity Verification Feature

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Telegram users will be able to confirm their identity with asimple palm scan, Azernews reports, citing Russianmedia.

As part of this initiative, TO Society allocates 1 millionToncoin (about $6.5 million) as a reward for users who want toparticipate in the program.

HumanCode technology makes it easy to confirm the status of areal person using a smartphone, without the need for specialequipment.

The goal of the project is to provide reliable digitalidentification to 500 million Telegram users over the next fiveyears. This technology will be useful for operations related toidentity verification, such as Airdrop (free transfer ofcryptocurrency) or transaction analysis.