US, UK Fms Call For Urgently Aiding Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 9 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British counterpart David Cameron discussed Tuesday situation in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need of entering humanitarian aid to Gazans.

Speaking at a news conference with Cameron, Blinken said "We, of course, discussed the situation in the Middle East and in Gaza".

"Israel has made important commitments to significantly increase the supply of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza, and has taken some initial actions, as well, to move on those commitments," Blinken said.

"We're looking at a number of critical things that need to happen in the coming days, including opening a new northern point of entry for assistance into Gaza, using Ashdod on a regular basis, maximizing the flow of assistance from Jordan, as well as putting in Place a much more effective deconfliction mechanism with the humanitarian groups that are providing assistance.

"Of course, we have our own citizens who remain hostage in Gaza, held by Hamas. We continue to work very closely with Israel, with Egypt, with Qatar on getting an agreement that will result in an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, and also create even better conditions for surging assistance to those who need it in Gaza," he noted.

Meanwhile, Cameroon said "On our discussions on Israel and Gaza. As I said at the weekend, we see this in four very clear ways. One, we back the hostages and their families who are now in day 185 of their appalling captivity. We go hard on getting aid into Gaza. It's the right thing to do. And what was previously seen as impossible is now possible and that is hugely welcome".

"We want to see that followed up. We believe in leading internationally both at the United Nations where we achieved a good resolution on a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan and also putting together countries that back and support a future peace process such as Met in Munich. And we hope will meet again shortly.

"But the fourth part of our plan is to support Israel in its legitimate right of self-defense to deal with the Hamas threat. And it's important we maintain that support. On aid, just to be clear, as Tony said, we want to see 500 trucks a day. We want to see the water switch back on. We want to see Ashdod and a northern crossing point opened," Cameron stated.

"And crucially, we want to see this deconfliction. Because getting aid to Gaza on its own isn't enough. You've got to be able to get aid around Gaza. And as we saw with the tragic killing of the World Central kitchen workers, unless you have that deconfliction other things like that could happen. We have a very clear plan A for how we bring this conflict to an end," he elaborated.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed some issues of mutual interest like supporting Ukraine and ECOS partnership.

Starting with Ukraine, Blinken said "we of course, reaffirmed the imperative of continuing to support and help Ukraine defend itself against the ongoing Russian aggression".

"I have to say that the United Kingdom has been an extraordinary leader in this effort, from day one, imposing sanctions and export controls on Russia and hindering its ability to continue to finance the war, ramping up investments in the defense industrial base," he said.

He pointed out that the United States has done extraordinary things for Ukraine, our European partners, and others beyond Europe, around the world, have done even more over the last two years. Military support, economic support, humanitarian support -- so there's genuine burden sharing and carrying a load. We need to continue to do our part. (end)

