Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Call From Qatar's Ruler On Eid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday evening a telephone call from Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressing sincere congratulations and wishes to the Amir on Eid al-Fitr which begins Wednesday (tomorrow).

In the call, Sheikh Tamim hoped many happy returns of this good occasion for the two countries, and Muslim and Arab nations. He also wished everlasting health for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir thanked Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim for this good initiative, which embodies the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal also congratulated Sheikh Tamim on the same occasion, wishing him everlasting wellbeing, and further progress and prosperity to Qatar under his wise leadership. (end)

