Arrangements For PM Modi's Udhampur Rally In Full Swing

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Udhampur- Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally here on April 12, Udhampur Bharatiya Janata Party chief Arun Gupta said on Tuesday.
“PM Modi will address a public rally in Udhampur on April 12. The rally will be organised at the Modi ground. Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend it... The party has made all types of preparations. Complete arrangements of food and water, and medical facilities will be made for the people coming for the rally. We will make sure that no one has to face any inconvenience,” Arun Gupta said.ADVERTISEMENT
Earlier on Monday, BJP state chief Ravinder Rana said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to address a rally in Kathua on April 10.
“BJP is gaining ground in the entire Jammu and Kashmir. Only the BJP is visible among the people. Opposition parties do not have public support,” Rana said.
BJP has again fielded Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh from Udhampur.
Jitendra Singh is looking for a hat-trick from the seat that will go to the polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. He is in a triangular contest with Congress and Democratic Progressive Azad Party candidates.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09042024000215011059ID1108077666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.