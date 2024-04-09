NOVONIX Announces Participation In April Investor Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Australia, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that members of the executive team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in April 2024:





NOVONIX's Annual General Meeting will be held in Brisbane, Australia on April 17th, details for participation can be found at the designated AGM webpage ;

Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX, will provide prepared remarks in a business update webcast for the quarter-ended March 31st, 2024. The webcast link and presentation materials will be available Wednesday, April 17th at 8:30 am AEST or Tuesday, April 16th at 6:30 pm EDT;

Maxim Group is hosting their International Mining Collaboration: The World Needs More Mining & Processing virtual conference on April 23rd with NOVONIX participating at 11:30 am EDT; and Janney Montgomery Scott Virtual CEO Fireside Chat, April 24th at 1:00 pm EDT.

Presentation materials and available webcast links will be available prior to each event at the NOVONIX investor relations website .

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

